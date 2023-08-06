Indore: AICTSL Launches State’s First Solar EV Charging Station

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) launched the first solar EV charging station in the state near SGSITS for the public on Saturday. In the first phase, it plans to set up 12 similar stations by August end.

The station was inaugurated by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. Electric two-wheeler, four-wheelers and electric auto-rickshaws can be charged at this station. It is a slow-charging station which can charge a two-wheeler in 3 hours. About 4 units of electricity are needed to charge a two-wheeler EV. The charging fee per unit is Rs 15.

To avail of the services one has to download EVY app available on Google Play Store and iOS to get location information of the charging station. A vehicle can be charged by pre-booking and pre-paid recharge through the app.

Bhargav said that out of 47 charging stations that have been planned in the city, 37 will be slow charging dedicated to cater to two-wheelers and e-rickshaws in the city while 10 stations will be fast charging. He said, “The slow charging stations can also be used to charge four wheelers, however, it would be time-consuming.”

On this occasion, the mayor also announced the starting of a solar EV charging station near Snehlataganj Bridge and another in front of Gokuldas Hospital for the public.

At present, 40 electric buses are being operated by AICTSL, and there are 15 EV charging stations at Silicon City Chowraha, Hawa Bangla Chowrah and Rajiv Gandhi Chowraha.

Step towards India’s pledge to go Net –Zero by 2070

Bhargav said, “ Indore is already planning to become a solar city, and with the inauguration of this EV station which is solely based on solar energy, Indore is prominently supporting the pledge of achieving Net Zero 2070.” He added, “IMC aims to bring Indore to the top of the chart for using renewable energy.”

Meeting increasing demands

Bhargav said, “There has been an increase in the number of electric vehicles in the Indore district in the past few years. People are now opting for EVs as their first choice for commuting and until today the public had no dedicated electric stations available for charging.”

