Indore: MTA Up In Arms Against Misbehavior Of Divisional Commissioner With Senior Lady Doc

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the alleged misbehaviour by divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya with Dr Anupama Dave during his inspection visit to Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital, a couple of days ago, the MGM Medical College Medical Teachers’ Association (MTA) were up in arms against the commissioner and his personal assistant, on Saturday.

The medical teachers also submitted a memorandum to Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, addressed to the Chief Minister in this regard.

The MTA had also called a general body meeting to condemn the incident and took out a rally from MY Hospital to MGM Medical College as a mark of protest against the incident.

“The behaviour of divisional commission and his PA was unacceptable. We welcome the divisional commissioner to our hospital for inspection and for making things better but misbehaviour with a senior doctor is intolerable,” MTA president Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said.

He added that the administrative official was expressing his displeasure on not finding the doctors in their chambers but seeing a patient is important for a doctor than sitting in his chamber.

Secretary of MTA Dr Ashok Thakur said that they have passed a vote of censure against the incident during the general body meeting and will lodge a complaint with the Chief Minister and the medical education minister.

“Not only the senior administrative officer but his personal assistant had misbehaved with the lady doctor and shouted at her to go out of the hospital. It is not acceptable. We demand the government to appoint a permanent superintendent in MTH Hospital instead of having a deputy superintendent,” Dr Thakur said adding “We propose the name of Dr Anupama Dave for the post of the superintendent as she was felicitated by the government for four times for her commendable work.”

I only intend to improve facilities: Div Comm

“I intend to improve facilities in the hospitals and I inspected the facility for the same. I have nothing personal against anyone.”

Mal Singh Bhaydiya

Divisional commissioner, Indore

