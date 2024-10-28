 MP: Mom Jumps To Save 6-Year-Old Son In Kwari River, Both Drown
Monday, October 28, 2024
Representative Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old boy and his mother both tragically lost their lives due to drowning in the Kwari river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. The incident occurred when they both went to take a bath in the Kwari river and the son's foot slipped.

The mother in an attempt to save him jumped in the water, but as she was an inexperienced swimmer, the duo drowned. The deceased have been identified as Meena (35), wife of Siddhanath Rawat, and Satyam (6).

According to information, Seema and Satyam went to take a bath in the river near Maidavali village of Sheopur. While taking a bath, Satyam's foot slipped and he fell into the Kwari river. He screamed for help.

Frightened, Seema jumped into the water to save him, without realising the fact that she also didn't know how to swim. Following this, both tragically started drowning.

Meanwhile, the local people gathered there after hearing their voices. Few people jumped into the river and pulled both of them out of the water. The local people then informed the police and took the mother and son to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared them as dead.

The police also reached the spot and prepared a Panchnama of the dead bodies and handed it over to the family members. The police have also asked the hospital staff to conduct post-mortem of the bodies.

Community Mourns

The incident has sent shockwaves to the community. The authorities have asked residents to pay extra attention while bathing in rivers.

