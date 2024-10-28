 Teenage Boy Killed, 20 Persons Injured As Bus Overturns In MP's Chhatarpur
The teenage boy, student of the Sainik School in Rewa, and nearly 20 other persons were injured in the accident, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old student of a Sainik School was killed and nearly 20 other persons suffered injuries when a private bus overturned after being hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Bageshwar Dham trisection, located 24 km from the district headquarters, shortly after midnight on Monday, an official said.

The bus was heading from Rewa to Gwalior when a truck hit it. The bus overturned following which villagers alerted police, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Salil Sharma said.

The victims were taken to the district hospital where the boy was declared brought dead, Dr Roshan Dwivedi from the medical facility said.

Three other persons, whose condition was serious, were referred to a hospital in Gwalior for further treatment, he said. The boy was returning to his native place for the Diwali festival, as per police sources.

Eyewitness Rameshwar Patel told reporters that he was travelling on a motorbike with a friend from Bageshwar Dham when saw a tyre of the truck burst.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle hit the bus, he said. Patel informed the SDOP about the incident. He along with other villagers pulled out 25 to 30 persons from the bus by breaking its windows, Patel said.

