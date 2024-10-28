Nearly 220 Industries Come Up In Malwa-Nimar In Last One Year In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh got a big industrial boost as nearly 220 new units came up in Malwa-Nimar region in last one year. These new industries took total high-tension connections to 4,600 in the region as per the new electrical connection data received from West Discom.

MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said that a total of new 270 HT connections were added in last one year. The State government has provided discounts worth Rs1,100 crore to industrial and HT consumers over the past 12 months.

This initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to promote industry-friendly policies, support new businesses and reduce costs for established enterprises. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Rajni Singh said that the number of HT and industrial consumers has seen a marked increase.

“In the past one year, 270 new high-tension connections were established bringing the total number to 4,600 in the region. The new industries are spread across Indore, including prominent industrial areas such as Bypass, Nemawar Road, Pithampur, Dewas, and Palda,” she added.

Over the past year, 784 crore units of electricity were supplied to the industrial sector. During this period, various types of discounts were introduced including a "Time of the Day" (TOD) discount totalling Rs399 crore, incremental usage discounts of Rs139 crore, a captive usage discount of Rs73 crore, and a greenfield discount of Rs231 crore.

Additionally, the government offered discounts for prompt payments, online/cashless payments and advance payments. Notably, the highest single-day discount amounting to Rs114 crore, was provided on June 24.

Singh highlighted that the government’s discounts, commissioned by the MP Energy Department and the MP Electricity Corporation Commission, have led to a 12 percent increase in demand for high-tension connections. To ensure seamless service and quality for high-tension consumers, the government has appointed superintending machinery representatives across 15 districts.