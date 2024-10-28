 NCC Ex-Cadets Unite For Saving Nidhi In Indore
ARSH RAFIK VISAALUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reflecting the National Cadet Corps motto of unity and discipline, the ex-cadets of No. 1 MP Air Squadron NCC and cadets of other NCC units and even some who have joined the army are uniting to raise funds for the treatment of an NCC ex-cadet who met a severe accident on October 10.

This is the story of Nidhi Singh, an ex-NCC cadet from NCC air wing unit. On the incident day, a rashly driven car in Tejaji Nagar Police Station area near Ralamandal collided with the bike on which Nidhi and one friend were riding. They fell on the road and Nidhi sustained a head injury and fainted. She was rushed to a city hospital and is undergoing treatment.

According to information due to trauma, she is facing several issues and internal injuries for which she needs surgery costing around Rs 6 lakh. In her hour of need, all her juniors and seniors and even NCC unit officials have come ahead voluntarily and have collected an amount of Rs 2.10 lakh by Sunday evening. This is a remarkable example of NCC’s discipline and unity.

