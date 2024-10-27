 Experts Warn Of Severe Risks From Unsupervised Steroid Use At Dermazone West 2024 Conference In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreExperts Warn Of Severe Risks From Unsupervised Steroid Use At Dermazone West 2024 Conference In Indore

Experts Warn Of Severe Risks From Unsupervised Steroid Use At Dermazone West 2024 Conference In Indore

The conference included sessions on skin conditions linked to pollution, stress, and unregulated cosmetology practices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Healthy Male

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dermatologists expressed serious concerns associated with unsupervised steroid use, cautioning that long-term consumption without medical guidance can lead to severe side effects, including elevated blood pressure and diabetes.

At the Dermazone West 2024 and 29thCuticon MP Conference in Indore, the experts underscored the importance of consulting healthcare professionals before using steroids, as unchecked use can cause irreversible health issues.

The event, organized by the Indian Dermatology Venereology and Leprology Society (IADVL) Madhya Pradesh, gathered dermatology experts from six states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Goa, to discuss safe alternatives and advancements in skin care, such as the increasing use of biologics.

Read Also
Indore To Get Additional Flights For Pune Chennai, Jaipur, Delhi & Kolkata
article-image

“Biologics, noted for fewer side effects, have proven effective in treating conditions like psoriasis,” dermatologist Dr Sushil Tahiliani said adding “While biologics come at a higher cost, they offer a safer, long-term alternative to steroids.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over Concession Of Crucial Constituencies To Its MVA Partners
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over Concession Of Crucial Constituencies To Its MVA Partners
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Accused Moves Application Seeking Trial To Be Conducted On Daily Basis
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Accused Moves Application Seeking Trial To Be Conducted On Daily Basis
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Santosh Shetty In Bhiwandi (East) As BJP Leader Jumps Ship
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Santosh Shetty In Bhiwandi (East) As BJP Leader Jumps Ship
Mumbai: 2 Critical Among 9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Large Crowd Gathers To Board Gorakhpur Express; Terrifying Visuals Surface
Mumbai: 2 Critical Among 9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Large Crowd Gathers To Board Gorakhpur Express; Terrifying Visuals Surface

Meanwhile, Dr Manjot Gautam addressed rising cases of childhood eczema, advising parents to avoid perfumed products and prioritize moisture-rich skin care. He also recommended using buckets instead of showers when bathing children, to prevent excessive skin dryness.

The conference included sessions on skin conditions linked to pollution, stress, and unregulated cosmetology practices. According to Dr Bhavesh Swarnkar, many skin conditions remain underdiagnosed, particularly in rural areas where patients often face delayed care.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal’s Special Pishori Pista Sweets Costs ₹24K Per Kg

Bhopal’s Special Pishori Pista Sweets Costs ₹24K Per Kg

Madhya Pradesh: Ex-IAS officer, Now With BJP, To Be SEIAA Chairman; Rakesh Shrivastava's Name...

Madhya Pradesh: Ex-IAS officer, Now With BJP, To Be SEIAA Chairman; Rakesh Shrivastava's Name...

Indore: Bid To Eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia; MY Hospital’s Team To Screen Tribal Hostel Inmates...

Indore: Bid To Eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia; MY Hospital’s Team To Screen Tribal Hostel Inmates...

Experts Warn Of Severe Risks From Unsupervised Steroid Use At Dermazone West 2024 Conference In...

Experts Warn Of Severe Risks From Unsupervised Steroid Use At Dermazone West 2024 Conference In...

Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal To Visit Her Hometown Ujjain

Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal To Visit Her Hometown Ujjain