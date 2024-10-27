Experts Warn Of Severe Risks From Unsupervised Steroid Use At Dermazone West 2024 Conference In Indore

Representative Image | Healthy Male

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dermatologists expressed serious concerns associated with unsupervised steroid use, cautioning that long-term consumption without medical guidance can lead to severe side effects, including elevated blood pressure and diabetes.

At the Dermazone West 2024 and 29thCuticon MP Conference in Indore, the experts underscored the importance of consulting healthcare professionals before using steroids, as unchecked use can cause irreversible health issues.

The event, organized by the Indian Dermatology Venereology and Leprology Society (IADVL) Madhya Pradesh, gathered dermatology experts from six states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Goa, to discuss safe alternatives and advancements in skin care, such as the increasing use of biologics.

“Biologics, noted for fewer side effects, have proven effective in treating conditions like psoriasis,” dermatologist Dr Sushil Tahiliani said adding “While biologics come at a higher cost, they offer a safer, long-term alternative to steroids.”

Meanwhile, Dr Manjot Gautam addressed rising cases of childhood eczema, advising parents to avoid perfumed products and prioritize moisture-rich skin care. He also recommended using buckets instead of showers when bathing children, to prevent excessive skin dryness.

The conference included sessions on skin conditions linked to pollution, stress, and unregulated cosmetology practices. According to Dr Bhavesh Swarnkar, many skin conditions remain underdiagnosed, particularly in rural areas where patients often face delayed care.