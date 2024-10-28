 Madhya Pradesh Lacks 2.3K Specialists, 1K Medical Officers, & 314 Dentists
Madhya Pradesh Lacks 2.3K Specialists, 1K Medical Officers, & 314 Dentists

Representatives of more than 10 medical organisations highlight staff shortage in govt health institutes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): United Organisations for Action Against Privatisation of Health Services, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday strongly opposed the state government’s recent moves toward privatising healthcare.

The representatives of all the health organisations argue that outsourcing or Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in health services compromise access for the most vulnerable communities, urging the government to focus on strengthening public health infrastructure. “Madhya Pradesh’s health sector is already grappling with critical shortages: 63.73 per cent of specialist positions (2,374 posts) remain vacant, alongside 1,054 medical officer and 314 dentist positions.

Many CHCs and district hospitals lack gynaecologists and other essential staff. Recent data shows a limited workforce in CHCs, with just 43 specialists and a small number of general duty doctors and support staff,” president of Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association Dr Madhav Hasani said. He added that the state government’s plan to implement the “hub and spoke” privatisation model and open 10 district hospitals to private medical colleges has met significant backlash.

State president of Medical Teachers’ Association Dr RakeshMalviya, in a press release, stated, “Previously, attempts to outsource services in 27 district hospitals in 2015 were cancelled after public protests and a court case. However, plans for 348 CHCs and 51 civil hospitals may soon proceed, raising fresh concerns about healthcare access.” Citing Articles 21 and 47 of the Indian Constitution, which protect the right to life and public health, the medicos demand that the government address healthcare shortages by enhancing public services, not by transferring control to private entities.

Staffing shortage in public health   

- 2,374 specialist posts remain vacant (63.73% of the sanctioned positions).

- 1,054 medical officer positions vacant (55.97% of sanctioned posts).    - 314 dentist positions vacant.   

- Lack of essential specialists, like gynaecologists, at many CHCs and district hospitals.

Current staffing in CHCs (as per National Health Profile)   

- Only 43 specialists and 670 general duty medical officers.

--Only 191 radiographers, 474 pharmacists, 483 laboratory technicians, and 2,087 nurses.

