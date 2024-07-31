MP: Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Found Murdered On Hills Near Tighra Dam Gwalior; Bloodstains & Hair Found On Stone, Suspect In Custody

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy who mas missing for two days was murdered in Gwalior. His body was found buried under the rocks on a hill near Tighra Dam on Wednesday in Gwalior.

His head was smashed badly.

According to information, the boy was identified on Wednesday. His mother suspects a local man of the murder, who had previously made threatening comments and allegedly had inappropriate intentions toward her daughter. The suspect, who had also threatened the family with a gun, is now in police custody for questioning.

A shepherd found the body while returning with his goats. He noticed an arm sticking out from the rocks and reported it to the police. Forensic experts confirmed that the boy had been murdered by the presence of bloodstains and hair on the sharp stone.

Police discovered that two children had been missing for three to four days. The boy, identified as Hem Rajput, was last seen leaving for Guptheshwar Mahadev temple on July 29. His mother, Kamlesh Rajput, reported him missing after he did not return. Her late husband, Ashok Rajput, had passed away earlier.

Kamlesh Rajput accused Shivam Kushwaha of being involved, claiming he had previously harassed her daughter and threatened them with violence. The police are investigating the case and have taken the suspect into custody for further questioning.