MP: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped At Gunpoint In Morena; Accuses Constables Of Threatening To Withdraw Case | Photo: Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men after they abducted her from her house in Morena. The victim has also accused two police constables of threatening her to withdraw her case. As of now, police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation.

The incident happened on June 15 in Islampura of Kotwali police station area.

Read Also MP: Two Killed In Collision Between Motorcycles In Tikamgarh

According to the victim, she was abducted from her house while she was alone at home. The accused took her to a secluded place where they raped her on gun point and later even came to drop her at home.

Constables Threatening To Withdraw Case

The victim further alleged that after she registered a case against the accused at the women police station, the accused along with two constables are threatening her to withdraw the case.

Shedding light on the incident, ASP Raisingh Narvariya said, “We have taken the matter into cognisance and will take strict action against the accused after proper investigation. We are investigating the CCTV installed at the police station.”