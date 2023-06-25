 MP: Two Killed In Collision Between Motorcycles In Tikamgarh
PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
MP: Two Killed In Collision Between Motorcycles In Tikamgarh | Representative pic

Tikamgarh (Madhya Praesh): Two persons were killed and as many injured in a collision between motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Rampura trisection under Kudila police station limits, some 50 km from the district headquarters, this afternoon, an official said.

Two motorcycles collided head on, killing two riders, one each from both vehicles, Kudila police station in-charge Manoj Dwivedi said.

The deceased have been identified as Gopi Mishra (50) and Abhishek (25), he said, adding that two others who were injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Both motorcycles were speeding at the time of the incident. A case has been registered, the official said.

