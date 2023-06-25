Madhya Pradesh: Youth Posing As TTE Arrested From Bundelkhand Express; RPF Recoveres Fake Joining Letter, ID Card

Representative Image | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior RPF police has arrested a fake TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) in a train coming from Jhansi to Gwalior on Sunday morning. Police have also recovered fake appointment letter, identity card, and some belongings from the fake TTE. RPF police have handed over the accused to the GRP police station for further actions.

According to information, Gwalior RPF police had received a tip-off about a youth who was posing as a TTE and checking tickets in Bundelkhand Express which was commuting from Jhansi to Gwalior.

The Fake TTE Hails From Sheopur...

Acting on the information, RPF police nabbed the fake TTE as soon as the train arraived in Gwalior. When enquired, the man told his name as Naresh Banjara who hails from Sheopur.

After further investigation, police found a fake joining letter issued to the person on June 9, 2023, with the help of which, the man was cheating the passengers. A fake identity card and some goods have also been recovered from the person. For now, RPF police have handed him over to GRP police for further actions.