 MP: 100-Yr-Old Woman Vows To Give Her 25 Bigha Land To PM Modi, Says 'He Is My Son, Getting Me Treated' (WATCH)
With a poster of PM Modi in hand, Mangibai said, "Yes, this is him. I know, I watch him on TV."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: 'He Is My Son, He Is Getting Me Treated,' Impressed By PM Modi's Policies, 100-Year-Old Rajgarh Woman Vows To Vote For BJP |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, a 100-year-old woman has promised to give her 25 bigha land to the PM. 

“He is my son, he is getting me treated, I will vote for him only,” the woman hailing from Rajgarh can be heard saying in a video which went viral on social media on Sunday.

According to local reports, the woman is named Mangibai.

article-image

In the viral video, Mangibai can be seen surrounded by some men who ask her if she recognises PM Modi. With a poster of PM Modi in hand, she replies, “Yes, this is him. I know, I watch him on TV.”

Further in the video, the woman tells her age to the men.

PM Modi In Bhopal On June 27

Notably, Prime Minister Modi will be addressing his first rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The state leadership has prepared a grand welcome for Modi with a mammoth roadshow on his arrival in Bhopal on June 27. In a day-long visit to the state, Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes from launching a mission to combat 'Sickle Cell Anaemia', flagging off two Vande Bharat trains to distribution of 'Ayushman Bharat' cards in Shahdol district.

article-image
