FP Follow Up: Thousands Demand Probe After Desecration At Lord Jagannath Temple In Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Hindu community members assembled at the temple performed 'maha aarti' and demanded a probe into the 'desecration' incident at Lord Jagannath temple in Jaora. A cow's severed head was found on the premises of Jaora’s Jagannath Mahadev Temple in the early hours of Friday, leading to communal tensions and vandalism in the town.

The protest escalated when a large crowd, along with Hindu organisations, marched to the Jaora police station, demanding a public procession of the accused. The incident provoked outrage, leading Hindu organisations to orchestrate a shutdown of Jaora and block the four-lane road.

Subsequently, four persons were arrested under the NSA. The temple also underwent a thorough purification and cleaning on Friday evening. On Monday afternoon, a maha aarti was conducted by members of Sarva Samaj amid heightened security measures by district and police authorities.

Post the ritual, the crowd congregated at Ghanta Ghar Square, where they submitted a memorandum to Jaora SDM Radha Mahant, addressed to C M Mohan Yadav. The memorandum urged swift action against the perpetrators, stringent measures to safeguard religious sites and called for a thorough probe by a specialised team. Collector Rajesh Batham and SP Rahul Kumar Lodha were among the officials present.