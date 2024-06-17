 FP Follow Up: Thousands Demand Probe After Desecration At Lord Jagannath Temple In Jaora
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFP Follow Up: Thousands Demand Probe After Desecration At Lord Jagannath Temple In Jaora

FP Follow Up: Thousands Demand Probe After Desecration At Lord Jagannath Temple In Jaora

A cow's severed head was found on the premises of Jaora’s Jagannath Mahadev Temple in the early hours of Friday, leading to communal tensions and vandalism in the town.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Hindu community members assembled at the temple performed 'maha aarti' and demanded a probe into the 'desecration' incident at Lord Jagannath temple in Jaora. A cow's severed head was found on the premises of Jaora’s Jagannath Mahadev Temple in the early hours of Friday, leading to communal tensions and vandalism in the town. 

The protest escalated when a large crowd, along with Hindu organisations, marched to the Jaora police station, demanding a public procession of the accused. The incident provoked outrage, leading Hindu organisations to orchestrate a shutdown of Jaora and block the four-lane road.

Free Press did full coverage of the incident, read more below

Read Also
Ratlam Rampage: Enraged Hindus Take To Streets After Severed Head Of Cow Found At Premises Of Lord...
article-image

Subsequently, four persons were arrested under the NSA. The temple also underwent a thorough purification and cleaning on Friday evening. On Monday afternoon, a maha aarti was conducted by members of Sarva Samaj amid heightened security measures by district and police authorities.

Post the ritual, the crowd congregated at Ghanta Ghar Square, where they submitted a memorandum to Jaora SDM Radha Mahant, addressed to C M Mohan Yadav. The memorandum urged swift action against the perpetrators, stringent measures to safeguard religious sites and called for a thorough probe by a specialised team. Collector Rajesh Batham and SP Rahul Kumar Lodha were among the officials present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FP Follow Up: Thousands Demand Probe After Desecration At Lord Jagannath Temple In Jaora

FP Follow Up: Thousands Demand Probe After Desecration At Lord Jagannath Temple In Jaora

MP: Police Vehicle Driver Injured in Shootout with Robbers in Dehri Village

MP: Police Vehicle Driver Injured in Shootout with Robbers in Dehri Village

MP: Protests Erupt After JCB Driver Dies In Conveyor Belt At Manawar Cement Factory

MP: Protests Erupt After JCB Driver Dies In Conveyor Belt At Manawar Cement Factory

MP: Indefinite Hunger Strike In Barwani Enters Third Day; Strike Will Continue Until Complete...

MP: Indefinite Hunger Strike In Barwani Enters Third Day; Strike Will Continue Until Complete...

MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Rejects Proposal To Cut 29K Trees In Bhopal To Build Houses For...

MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Rejects Proposal To Cut 29K Trees In Bhopal To Build Houses For...