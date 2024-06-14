Ratlam Rampage: Enraged Hindus Take To Streets After Severed Head Of Cow Found At Premises Of Lord Jagannath Temple; Visuals Surface

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged Hindu activists took to streets in Ratlam's Jaora after a severed head of cow was allegedly discovered in the premises of Lord Jagannath temple on Friday.

As soon as the temple priest spotted the bleeding cow's head in the campus, he informed the police and local residents. The incident provoked outrage, leading Hindu organisations to orchestrate a shutdown of Jaora and block the four-lane road.

The protest escalated when a large crowd, along with Hindu organisations, marched to the Jaora police station, demanding a public procession of the accused. Police and administration officials, including CSP Durgesh Armo, DIG Manoj Singh, and district collector Rajesh Batham, tried to negotiate with the protesters. However, when the crowd refused to disperse, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and executing a lathi charge to control the situation.

Houses of suspects demolished |

Truck carrying 26 cows overturns

In a related incident, a truck carrying 26 cows overturned in Ratlam, resulting in the deaths of 14 cows. When Hindu organisations learned about this, they set the truck on fire, further escalating the tension in the area.

Ratlam ASP Rakesh Khakha reported that two suspects, Zakir and Shakir, have been arrested in connection with the temple desecration. Following their interrogation, authorities demolished their houses using bulldozers, which led to the gathering of a large crowd at the site. In response, a heavy police presence has been established to maintain order.

ASP Khakha elaborated that on the night of June 13-14, two individuals were seen on CCTV throwing the cow head into the temple premises. A case has been registered for inciting religious sentiments, and the police investigation is ongoing, with assurances that any additional suspects will also be apprehended.

Qazi appeals for peace

City Qazi Hafiz Bhuru Bhaijaan has appealed for peace and urged people to refrain from posting inflammatory content on social media.

Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta condemned the incident and contacted the administration to ensure strict action against the culprits.

This incident underscores the volatility of religious sentiments in the region and the critical need for communal harmony and effective law enforcement.