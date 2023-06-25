Indore: Congress Protests Sara Ali Khan's Entry Into Khajrana Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan visited Khajrana Temple and offered prayers during her visit to the city on Saturday.

However, Khan's visit and her entry to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has stirred a controversy as the Congress alleged that the temple administration displayed favouritism by giving special privilege to the Bollywood actress.

MPCC spokesperson Nilabh Shukla said that the administration is taking fees from the common devotees for offering prayers in the front line and has banned entry into the sanctum sanctorum but the Bollywood actress was allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

"It is injustice with the people of the city. BJP government and administration are hurting the sentiments of the people by their actions and giving privileges to the Bollywood actors and other 'VIPs' visiting the temple. The administration must end the discrimination and must allow all to perform prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum," Shukla said.