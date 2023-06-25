Indore: Posters Against Kamal Nath Congress Demands FIR, Submits Memorandum To CP 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Congress submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police to lodge an FIR against ‘unidentified’ accused for putting up objectionable posters against Kamal Nath, on Saturday.

The delegation led by district in-charge Mahendra Joshi complained that some unidentified accused probably some mischievous elements or parties who want to dent the image of the former chief minister and MPCC chief Kamal Nath are behind these posters.

"Wanted Corruption Nath" posters of former CM Kamal Nath with QR code printed on it, were found pasted near the District Court. The posters were also seen pasted outside the old SP office along with the walls of the District Court in the morning.

Congress leaders also targeted the police by saying that the accused pasted the posters on the wall of SP office and District Court which remain guarded by the cops 24 hours.

“The incident is the result of the frustration of BJP that is set to lose the upcoming elections due to which they are using such tactics. We demanded from the police to take immediate action against the accused and to get the posters removed,” Congress leaders said.

District president Sadashiv Yadav, Rajesh Choukse, Amit Chourasiya, Chintu Choukse, Girdhar Nagar, Vinay Bakliwal and others were present.

Congress Pastes Posters; ‘Mehengai Dayan’ Welcomes Smriti

Amid the visit of Union minister Smriti Irani, city Congress has taken a dig at her by putting posters of ‘Mehengai Dayan’ at Regal Square, on Saturday.

The posters mentioning ‘Mehengai Dayan’ also mention that the price of gas cylinders in 2014 was Rs 400 and it has increased to Rs 1150 in 2023.

“Smriti Irani was so active in protesting against inflation before 2014 but the prices of all essential products have been increased and she is not uttering a word against rising inflation,” spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and RTI cell chief Girish Joshi said.

Read Also Indore: Somyagna Samrat Goswami Vrajotsav In World Book of Records London