MP: Mayor Blames BJP For Heaps Of Trash In City

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Sharda Solanki got angry with the commissioner and employees of the municipal corporation on Tuesday after seeing heaps of garbage on the main road.

When Solanki called the commissioner to the spot to see it, he refused to come. The commissioner’s refusal made her angry so much that she told the officer that action would be taken against those who were working at the behest of the BJP after four months when the Congress would form a government.

Councillors of ward number 21 and cleanliness in-charge of MIC Vijay Dauntiya said that instead of trying to spoiling the image of Mayor and the Congress Party, the officials should focus on the cleanliness and development of the city.

If the garbage is not removed and the officials do not listen to the Mayor, the Congress will stage a sit-in, he said.

Solanki went to visit the city and she got angry afterseeing the piles of garbage outside a girls’ school on Milz Area road.

She went to inspect the area after getting complaints from the residents about heaps of trash in the area. On getting information, cleaners reached the spot to remove the refuse, Solanki said.

The BJP is responsible for filth that gathered in different areas in the city, since the officials are not working following the instructions of the ruling party leaders, she alleged