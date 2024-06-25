Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gwalior's Jiwaji University, Suspected Blast In Deep Freezer & AC At Neuroscience Lab; Visuals Surface

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at the Neuroscience Campus of Jiwaji University in Gwalior, causing panic on Tuesday. All students were safely rescued, and no casualty or injury was reported.

The fire started in the lab on the first floor of the Neuroscience Department. Windows were broken to save the students quickly. Over six fire trucks were needed to control the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a blast in a deep freezer and AC unit. The fire has caused damage worth lakhs of rupees.

Smoke visible from 4kms away

According to information, thick smoke from the fire could be seen from several kilometers away. The fire broke out on the first floor while MSC fourth semester viva exams were being held on the second floor.

Students started feeling suffocated due to the smoke, alerting them to the fire below. Staff quickly broke the building's windows with their hands to evacuate students safely. The fire brigade arrived promptly, using over six fire trucks to douse the flames.

Arun Chauhan, the university registrar, stated that the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but the presence of lab equipment made the fire spread rapidly. Niranjan, a university employee who helped break the windows, emphasised that their top priority was to save the students. Fire brigade officer Dr Atibal Singh Yadav suggested that a blast in the lab's AC and deep freezer likely caused the fire.

The fire has resulted in significant damage, especially to the MSC classrooms. The university management has formed a committee to investigate the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.