 MP: Man, 11-year-old Daughter And Teenage Son Drown In Well In Seoni
According to an official, the incident happened on Tuesday night in Dhaparahar hamlet, which is inside the boundaries of Dhuma police station.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Representative Image |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his 11-year-old daughter and a teenage son drowned in a well at a village in Seoni district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the victim, 50-year-old Subhash Sahu, went to his farm to spray pesticides on the crops, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Singh of Seoni.

Arpit, the son of Sahu, was using a bucket to mix insecticide while drawing water from the well when he slipped and fell into it. Sahu dived into the well to save him when he saw this. Sahu's daughter Arpita also dove in to save them when they began to drown," he claimed.

Police fished out the bodies

People gathered at the spot and managed to rescue Achchhelal. However, Sahu and his two children could not be saved, he said.

Some time later, a police team reached the spot and fished out the three bodies, he added.

In another incident, a 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman lost their lives during the 'Kartik Snan' in Anguri Nadi in Datia.

