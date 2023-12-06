MP's Next CM Likely To Be Announced Today; Top Contenders Prahlad Patel, Narendra Tomar Meet Nadda In Delhi; Shivraj Tries To Find Solution In Chhindwara (WATCH)

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, state BJP chief VD Sharma and others at BJP state executive body | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when top contenders for CM's chair-- Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Vijaywargiya left for Delhi to meet the central leadership, sitting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is headed to Chhindwara today, a Congress stronghold where BJP lost all the seats in assembly elections.

Union Ministers Patel and Tomar met JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday noon. However, state chief VD Sharam, who is also in Delhi, has clarified that he is not in the race for the coveted post.

According to sources, there is a high possibility that BJP might announce the name of Madhya Pradesh's next CM today (Wednesday).

Chouhan has already made it clear that he is not a contender for the post. “I have never been a contender for the post of Chief Minister. Nor do I vie for it today,” he said on Tuesday.

I will take up all the assignments that the party gives me, Chouhan said, adding that he has always worked for the party as a soldier and he will continue to do so.

India is progressing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"As a party worker I will continue to discharge my duties," Chouhan said.

Aim to ensure win in Lok Sabha elections

“I will not go to Delhi. I plan to go to Chhindwara on Wednesday, because the BJP lost all the seats there,” he added.

He said his aim would be to ensure that the BJP got all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections so that he could present a garland of 29 lotuses to PM Modi.

After Chouhan’s statement, speculations have become rife. The remark is also being treated as his keeping away from the race for the post of chief minister.

Many BJP leaders of the state are holding discussions with the party’s central leaders, demanding a change in the state leadership. So Chouhan’s statement holds significance.