 MP: 'Main Chor Hu...' Elderly Man Caught Stealing Farmers' Crops, Paraded Semi Naked Around Market (WATCH)
Farmers have to stay awake all night to guard their crops.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was paraded semi-naked around the village after a group of farmers caught him red-handed stealing their crops in Guna on Tuesday. The farmers nabbed him and affixed a piece of paper to his forehead, which read, "Main chor hu, main kisano ka anaaj churata hu" (I am a thief, I steal farmers' grains in the market). They then proceeded to parade him through the market.

article-image

The incident occurred in Nanakhedi market of the city.

A crowd of farmers gathered at the market to sell their crops. Early in the day, two individuals were caught red-handed, stealing goods from the farmers' trolleys. Among them, the farmers managed to apprehend an elderly person who was also trying to steal the crops. When questioned by the farmers, he remained silent, refused to offer any explanation for his actions.

The farmers wrote on a piece of paper - "I am a thief. I steal farmers' crops in the market." They stuck this paper on the forehead of the elderly person and tied him with a rope. They removed his clothes and paraded him half-naked in the market. Then they called the police and handed the elderly person over to them.

According to the farmers, there are no security arrangements in the market. Neither are there any guards seen around nor any security arrangements made. Farmers have to stay awake all night to guard their crops.

Cantt police in-charge Dilip Rajouriya informed that an elderly person has been caught by the police on charges of crop theft.

