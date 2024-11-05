MP: Madhav National Park Looks Forward To Get 2 Tigers

Madhav National Park | The Statesman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the winter is about to set in, Madhav National Park is looking forward to get two more tigers to increase its present tiger population. At present, it has three adult tigers, one male and two females. “We are waiting to get clearance from National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to get two more tigers.

Along with this, we are also focusing to improve grassland for herbivores, which forms prey base for tigers,” said a senior forest official of Madhav National Park. Meanwhile, two tiger cubs were sighted in the camera traps at Madhav National Park but they are yet to be seen by forest member team.

When the three tigers were released in Madhav National Park more than a year ago, there was plan to translocate five felines. Before the introduction of three tigers, Madhav National Park was tiger less park. However, there are records to suggest that once it was having a thriving population of felines but they disappeared due to some pressing reasons.

Now it is looking forward to increase the base of feline. As Madhav is also close to Kuno National Park hence there has been instance when a free range cheetah had strayed inside Madhav National Park some months back. Hence it is having good prey base for feline family members.

Madhav National Park hopeful to get tiger reserve status

The Madhav National Park is also looking to get the status of tiger reserve next year. The file pertaining to get the tiger reserve status has been sent by the state government to the centre. On getting the tiger reserve status, Madhav National Park will get more funds to better maintain the tiger and other wild animals.