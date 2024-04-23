MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Battles Corruption, INDI Alliance Defends Corrupt,' Says BJP Chief JP Nadda In Poll Bound Tikamgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency that goes to polls on April 26, BJP President JP Nadda called the INDIA bloc a group of 'dynastic and corrupt' parties. During the rally on Tuesday, Nadda pledged to escalate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anti-corruption campaign following the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4.

Nadda cited several scandals, including those related to coal, telecom, submarines, and the AgustaWestland chopper, which occurred during the previous Congress administration.

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president JP Nadda says, "The culture & method of politics has changed. Under the leadership of PM Modi we are moving forward with the Sankalp of 'Viksit Bharat'. Had you ever guessed that India would… pic.twitter.com/bOLrtoG3N7 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

He asserted, "Prime Minister Modi is dedicated to development, whereas the opposition INDIA bloc comprises dynastic and corrupt parties." Nadda criticised the grand opposition alliance for purportedly rallying to protect corrupt individuals and warned of boosting anti-corruption efforts under Modi's leadership after June 4.

He further accused the INDIA bloc of prioritising family interests and protecting corrupt individuals. Nadda alleged, "Modi is fighting corruption, but the dynastic parties of the INDI alliance are fighting for the protection of corrupt individuals."

Nadda targeted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM and TMC head Mamata Banerjee, as well as DMK, BRS, and other INDIA bloc allies, alleging their involvement in various corruption cases. He also criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for being out on bail.

Providing statistical evidence, Nadda underscored the comprehensive development achieved under PM Modi's leadership and projected India to become the world's third-largest economy within two years.