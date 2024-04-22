 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Students Being Forced To Attend PM's Road Show, Says Vivek Tankha
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Students Being Forced To Attend PM's Road Show, Says Vivek Tankha

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Students Being Forced To Attend PM's Road Show, Says Vivek Tankha

According to him, the administration is forcing the government and private schools and colleges to send students to the road show.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha member of the Congress Vivek Tankha has alleged that students are being forced join the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Bhopal on Wednesday. Tankha raised the issue through social media.

According to him, the administration is forcing the government and private schools and colleges to send students to the road show. It is violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), he said, demanding the Election Commission (EC) to take action. The Congress sent a written complaint to the EC.

The collector of Harda has issued an order to close Mandi for the meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister in Harda. About Prime Minister’s rally in Harda, Vivek Tankha said the administration had acquired a plot of land to organise the show. The superintendent of police dashed off a letter to the collector, requesting him to keep the Mandi closed.

Tankha criticised this action, too. In the letter, SP said as over 50,000 people would attend the rally, the tractor-trolleys parked on the road near the Mandi might cause road accidents. According to the collector, it is a departmental letter, and there is no order to close the Mandi.

