MP Lok Sabha Election Results: Determined BJP Breaks Into Nath's Fort Chhindwara After 27 Years; Here's How

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The winds in the Nath bastion, Chhindwara, are blowing in a different direction this Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP district president Bunty Vivek Sahu is all set to defeat former CM Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, by over 1.13 lakh votes.

Interestingly, it will be after 27 years that a BJP candidate is able to break into the Nath's fort. It was in 1997, when the saffron party's Sundarlal Patwa defeated Kamal Nath in Chhindwara bypolls. History shows that before 1997 and after 1997, it was either Kamal Nath or one of his family members who held the eastern district of Madhya Pradesh.

Now, what was so big that held the power to flip history and crumble Nath's kingdom? A thorough analysis reveals three major reasons:

1. Congress 'Exodus' right before the election

First and foremost is the BJP's well-executed 'Congress Chodho' mission.

Senior BJP members, including CM Mohan Yadav and state chief VD Sharma, got in touch with the Congress stalwarts right ahead of the Lok Sabha Election and tried to lure them to the saffron clan. Their plan succeeded, and several stalwarts in Chhindwara exited the Congress days before the election.

In March-end, just a fortnight before phase-1 voting was scheduled in six seats, including Chhindwara, Congress' three-time MLA from Amarwara assembly constituency Kamlesh Shah joined the BJP.

Similarly, former minister and Nath's close aide Deepak Saxena left the Congress and joined the saffron clan ahead of the elections.

The big leaders leaving the party at a crucial time not only left the public perplexed but also demotivated the on-field workers, consequently affecting their spirit to drive the party to success.

2. Chhindwara cheered for Kamal, but got Nakul

The ground reports suggest that people in Chhindwara wanted Kamal Nath to fight the elections this time and reclaim his constituency. It was the public's trust in Kamal Nath that they gave son Nakul Nath a chance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but unfortunately he failed to leave a mark as his father during the 5-year tenure.

On the contrary, Nakul allegedly turned out to be arrogant, missing the ground touch that his father had cherished for decades.

3. A hard-working BJP

Like a good worker, the BJP believes in proper planning, identifying the problem areas, and correcting them. Since the beginning of these elections, the BJP had set its eyes on Chhindwara. They had vowed to break the 27-year-old curse and thus deployed several senior leaders from the central in the Nath's bastion.

The BJP's efforts paid off, and their candidate, Bunty Sahu, was able to break in.