 Lok Sabha Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates 2024: Vote Counting Begins For 29 Seats
Live Updates

Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, too witnessed a fierce battle as the BJP fought to retain its majority on 28 seats, like in the 2019 elections, and the opposition Congress contested to clinch some constituencies from the saffron grip while guarding Chhindwara.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic | PIB
04 June 2024 08:01 AM IST

Vote-Counting Begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha Election 2024 are set to be released within a few hours now, as the vote counting began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Strong rooms were opened at 7:30 a.m.

Distric Election officer Asheesh Singh with candidates and their representatives inside the strong room at Nehru Stadium in Indore.

On May 1, multiple polling agencies released their predictions of the Lok Sabha results, and most of them indicated a landslide victory by the BJP+ (NDA), with a whopping 360+ seats.

Exit polls show the BJP's landslide victory

Several polling agencies released their predictions for the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on Saturday. Major pollsters have predicted a third term of the Modi-led NDA, with a tremendous majority.

The exit polls suggested that the numbers in Madhya Pradesh will be in line with the nation-wide figures, indicating the BJP's dominance in 28 of the total 29 seats.

However, exit polls are mere predictions, and the final result will be declared by Tuesday evening.

