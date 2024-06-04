 MP Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: 'Duniya Ki Koi Taakat Hume Rok Nahi Sakti...', Says Mohan Yadav As BJP Sweeps Madhya Pradesh; WATCH Other Winners React
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As BJP went on to clean sweep Madhya Pradesh, breaking its own record of 2019 when it had won 28 out of 29 seats, senior party leaders extended their gratitude to public and praised PM Modi's leadership.

Speaking to media, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "I am pleased to announce that once again, under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government is forming with a full majority".

When asked about the Chhindwara seat, he said, "Duniya ki koi bhi taakat hume rok nahi sakti, Kamal Nath se hui gadbadi ab sabke saamne aarahi hai." (Nobody in the world can stop us. The results have highlighted Kamal Nath's flaws.)

article-image

article-image

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the constituents, stating, "Dear friends, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews of Vidisha, this election was yours, and you fought it with immense enthusiasm. The people of the country have once again trusted the government led by PM Narendra Modi, for the third consecutive time. I bow to this love from the people with utmost gratitude."

Expressing heartfelt gratitude towards the historic win in MP, VD Sharma extended a big thanks to the public. "I extend sincere thanks to the constituents and our dedicated team, including officials, representatives, and devoted workers at every booth".

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed towards the development of the state.

article-image

Winning Dhar by over 2 lakh votes, BJP candidate Savitri Thakur thanked public and workers for their trust. "I was confident of my victory from the day I received the ticket to contest polls. I thank the workers of the BJP. The public has blessed me. My priorities are health, education, and development for the people of Dhar."

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the statewide success of BJP, saying, "Lok Sabha election results have come, and the NDA government will be formed under the leadership of PM Modi. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has always won 28 seats, but would miss on one. This time, BJP has won all 29 seats. I thank the voters for their support and trust."

