MP Lok Sabha Election: After Lok Sabha Election Defeat, Congress In A State Of Shock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election has shocked the party workers and its leaders so much that they have yet to come out of this condition. The party is not assessing the reasons for such a performance. Nor is it raising any issue against the government.

The Congress leaders have gone into silence after the announcement of the election result. The outcome of assembly and parliamentary elections has flustered the party so much that its leaders are uncertain about party’s future in the state.

After winning 66 seats in the assembly election, the Congress has lost all the 29 seats in the parliamentary election. It has happened for the first time after the formation of the state that the Congress has lost all the parliamentary seats. The Congress has yet to assess the reasons behind such a poor performance in both the elections.

The party has been losing many Lok Sabha seats for 35 years, but its leaders never discussed the issue. Immediately after the announcement of the election results, former chief minister Kamal Nath has kept away from Congress politics.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who is always active, seems to have been rattled by his defeat for the third time. MPCC president, who always takes the government to task, is so upset by the party’s loss in all the seats that he, too, has become quiet.

Likewise, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar is also in a silent mode after the party had to bite the dust in his home district. By-election will be held for Amarwara assembly seat in Chhindwara. It is a big challenge for the Congress. Afterwards, by-election will be held for the Budhni assembly constituency.

If Ramniwas Rawat and Nirmala Sapre resign, there will be by-elections for Vijaypur and Bina assembly seats. The Congress workers do not seem to be enthusiastic about these elections.

During the Lok Sabha election, many Congress leaders left the party. In some areas, the Congress has to work hard to build new leadership, but because of the defeat, many such issues have been put on the back burner.