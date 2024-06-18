Bhopal: MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Run His Government From Field, Not From Mantralaya

Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is sketching out a plan to run the government. He has swung into action immediately after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election. Yadav intends to run the government from the grounds instead of doing so from Mantralaya.

Yadav wants to spend time touring the state as his predecessor and Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to do. Yadav’s purpose is to understand the ground realities and take decisions accordingly. He is planning to tour the state thrice a week.

During these tours, he will inspect the government offices. Inspection of the collectorates, Tehsils, municipal corporations, Nagar Palikas, police stations and other offices is part of his trip to see how people’s welfare work is done. The officers loyal to the Chief Minister are working on how he should tour the state for three days and review the functioning of various departments sitting in Bhopal for three days.

During his tour, the Chief Minister will inspect offices unannounced. A blueprint for the projects to be dedicated to the public and foundation laying ceremony of other projects is also being drawn up. In such functions, the Chief Minister will express gratitude to the people for casting their votes in favour of the BJP in assembly and parliamentary elections.

Six months have passed since Yadav took over as Chief Minister. Out of six, the Model Code of Conduct was in force for three months. Now, the government has to work. So, Yadav is drawing up plans for it.

Priority on revenue

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has decided to give top priority to revenue-related issues. Mutation and distribution of properties will be constantly reviewed. Yadav told the officials to dispose of the long-pending mutation cases.

Plans for development afoot: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said he is drafting plans for development. He made the statement in an interaction with media persons at the BJP office on Monday.

“The government will work for the people. MP’s election record cannot be broken,” he said. The BJP has got 60% of votes, but the Congress is confined to only 30%, he said, adding that he is working more to win people’s confidence.