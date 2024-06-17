Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Planting Of 5.5 Crore Saplings In Madhya Pradesh During Rainy Season

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 5.5 crore saplings will be planted across the state by Hariyali Amavasya during the rainy season. He made this announcement at Ramghat during the conclusion of the two-day Kshipra Tirtha Parikrama.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the importance of conserving water structures in the state. He said the government aims to keep rivers, reservoirs, and other water sources clean and pollution-free.

As part of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, over 2,700 water structures in urban areas have been built or renovated at a cost of Rs 28 crore. In rural areas, more than 2,300 structures have been built or renovated at a cost of Rs 26 crore. He also mentioned the refurbishment of water structures in Ujjain, which will enhance their appearance.

A pledge has been taken to conserve 212 rivers in the state, with active conservation work planned. On Sunday, Yadav and his wife visited the Ganga Shipra Temple at Ramghat, on the banks of the Shipra River. He participated in the Navratri festival at the temple and offered prayers to the deity Ganga Shipra Maa.

The temple priest presented the Mohan Yadav with fruits as prasad and offered a scarf to him and his wife as a mark of respect.

Yadav also honored a woman named Sitabai, who, after losing her husband and son, sold her land and built a ghat worth Rs 3 crore on the banks of the Shipra river.

The temple celebrates a 15-day Navratri Ganga Mahotsav every year with beautiful decorations of Maa Ganga and Maa Shipra, attracting a large number of devotees.