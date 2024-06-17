 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Planting Of 5.5 Crore Saplings In Madhya Pradesh During Rainy Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Planting Of 5.5 Crore Saplings In Madhya Pradesh During Rainy Season

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Planting Of 5.5 Crore Saplings In Madhya Pradesh During Rainy Season

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the importance of conserving water structures in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 5.5 crore saplings will be planted across the state by Hariyali Amavasya during the rainy season. He made this announcement at Ramghat during the conclusion of the two-day Kshipra Tirtha Parikrama.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the importance of conserving water structures in the state. He said the government aims to keep rivers, reservoirs, and other water sources clean and pollution-free.

Read Also
MP June 17 Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed In State, Expected Around June 19-20; Heatwave, Rain...
article-image

As part of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, over 2,700 water structures in urban areas have been built or renovated at a cost of Rs 28 crore. In rural areas, more than 2,300 structures have been built or renovated at a cost of Rs 26 crore. He also mentioned the refurbishment of water structures in Ujjain, which will enhance their appearance.

A pledge has been taken to conserve 212 rivers in the state, with active conservation work planned. On Sunday, Yadav and his wife visited the Ganga Shipra Temple at Ramghat, on the banks of the Shipra River. He participated in the Navratri festival at the temple and offered prayers to the deity Ganga Shipra Maa.

Read Also
UPSC Civil Services Pre 2024: 58.17% Students Take Exam In Bhopal, 61% in Indore
article-image

The temple priest presented the Mohan Yadav with fruits as prasad and offered a scarf to him and his wife as a mark of respect.

Yadav also honored a woman named Sitabai, who, after losing her husband and son, sold her land and built a ghat worth Rs 3 crore on the banks of the Shipra river.

The temple celebrates a 15-day Navratri Ganga Mahotsav every year with beautiful decorations of Maa Ganga and Maa Shipra, attracting a large number of devotees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Planting Of 5.5 Crore Saplings In Madhya Pradesh During Rainy...

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Planting Of 5.5 Crore Saplings In Madhya Pradesh During Rainy...

Overheard In Bhopal: Just Three-Month Old Story Of ACS, Lobbying For Rehabilitation, Sahib Ready To...

Overheard In Bhopal: Just Three-Month Old Story Of ACS, Lobbying For Rehabilitation, Sahib Ready To...

MP June 17 Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed In State, Expected Around June 19-20; Heatwave, Rain...

MP June 17 Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed In State, Expected Around June 19-20; Heatwave, Rain...

Night Patrol In MP: Over 8,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested In State, 15,000 Cops Deputed

Night Patrol In MP: Over 8,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested In State, 15,000 Cops Deputed

UPSC Civil Services Pre 2024: 58.17% Students Take Exam In Bhopal, 61% in Indore

UPSC Civil Services Pre 2024: 58.17% Students Take Exam In Bhopal, 61% in Indore