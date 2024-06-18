Bhopal: Women & Child Department To Give Detailed Presentation On Ladli Behna Scheme Before Chief Minister

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of women and child development has given a presentation before the minister Nirmala Bhuria on implementation of Ladli Behna Scheme.

The department is now preparing to give a presentation before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during which discussion is likely to be be taken up on inclusion of new beneficiaries under the scheme and raising the amount as promised in BJP's Assembly election manifesto. People aware of the development in the department said that work on the presentation is underway keeping in view the promises made by the ruling party in its election manifesto.

BJP, in its election manifesto, had promised to raise the scheme amount up to Rs 3000 in a phased manner. The department is contemplating on holding a meeting with the finance department and Chief Secretary in the coming days to discuss the financial implications on the budget if the scheme amount and the number of beneficiaries go up. The possible financial burden on state exchequer will also be looked into in the meeting.

During the presentation before minister Nirmala Bhuria, a detailed discussion was taken up on the implementation of the scheme and the related expenditure. It was during this meeting that Bhuria instructed the department officials to prepare a presentation to be presented before the CM.

On being contacted, Bhuria told Free Press that in coming days, the department will give a detailed presentation of all schemes of the department including Ladli Behna before CM. The presentation will highlight the achievements of schemes.

On being asked if there was any discussion to hike the Ladli Behna amount up to Rs 3000, the minister said “ We will also sit together to discuss what could be done or not,”. Earlier, underprivileged married, widowed and divorced women between 23 and 60 years were eligible for the monthly allowance under the scheme.

But later the government lowered the age criterion to 21 years and thereafter another amendment was brought and even unmarried girls were brought under the purview of the scheme.