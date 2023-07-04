WATCH: Land Lease Denied, Chanderi Man Releases Monitor Lizard In Municipal Office, Warns Of Snakes Too

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of making rounds to the municipal office for land lease and financial aid to build house, a snake catcher released a monitor lizard at Chief Municipal Officer's (CMO) office in Chanderi.

Not only this, he further threatened the officers of snakes, if his demands are not met.

However, the municipal officers claimed that he has spent 90% of the money allotted to him for house construction.

ऐसे भी कोई प्रधानमंत्री आवास मांगता है क्या? विश्वप्रसिद्ध चंदेरी के तहसील ऑफिस में एक युवक ने बेजा कब्जे की जमीन पर पट्टा और पीएम आवास की राशि की मांग को लेकर गोह(गोयरा) जेब से निकाल कर छोड़ दिया। pic.twitter.com/DJ7Rc4W4IH — Prabhu Pateria (@PrabhuPateria) July 4, 2023

'Will Bring Snakes, Next'

According to reports, a snake catcher Totaram resides on a small piece of government land in Chanderi. He had visited municipal's office several times to lease him that land and sanction an amount for construction of a house there. But, his requests were not met.

Miffed, he decided to teach them a lesson. On Saturday, the CMO was not present, so he targeted another municipal officer and left the wild reptile near his table.

The staff was shocked and scared to see the wild lizard crawling on the floor. After several requests, Totaram caught hold off it, warning the officals, "next will be snakes, if my requests are not heard."

But, Money Allotted: Claim Officials

The municipal officials said that Totaram was allotted Rs 1 lakh for the house construction, however he as already spent Rs 90,000.