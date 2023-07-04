MP Police Constable Writes An Emotional Letter To CM Chouhan, Says 'We Get Rs 18 As Cycle Allowance, Rs 712 For Rent'

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable from MP’s Ashoknagar district has written an emotional letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, citing extremely low allowances being given to police personnel.

In the letter the constable has written, “The police personnel do not have an option like other departments to leave work and stage protests or strikes. The police personnel are in a lot of pain, however does not want to display any kind of indiscipline. The cops, too, are a resident of your state and also your nephews.”

Petrol Allowance Should Be Provided

Speaking about the first issue, the constable wrote that, “At present, from constables to other police personnel, they have to use private vehicles to complete their duties on time, for this reason police personnel have been given a cycle allowance of Rs18 since 1978. Whereas, in today’s time the puncture is also made for Rs.20. For this, the honourable is requested to please give petrol allowance or please find any other solution”.

Rent Allowance Should Be Increased

Further he wrote that, “Police personnel are currently getting Rs 712 for house rent, as at present it is not possible to get even a single room on rent at this price anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, it is requested that either the house rent allowance should be increased or any certificate should be issued to police personnel so that the employee can get a house on rent in the allowance fixed by the government.”

Issue Travel Passes

Listing the third problem, he wrote, “The government pays Rs.125 per month to constables and Rs 200 to head constables as bus fare, while in reality, the fares cost much more than that. Since police personnel often have to go outside the police station area in other districts for official work and the bus warrants are only at police station level, it is a request to the Honourable Chief Minister that either the government should issue passes to the police personnel to travel while on duty throughout Madhya Pradesh or should increase the fare allowance.”

