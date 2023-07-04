 Bhopal: Dhrupad Songs, Sitar Recital, Mohiniyattam Enchant Audience
Guru Purnima Parv at Ravindra Bhawan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhrupad songs, sitar recital and Mohiniyattam dance captivated the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Monday. It was part of the concert Guru Purnima Parv organised by the directorate of culture on Guru Purnima, which was celebrated on Monday. The event began with Dhrupad songs presented by vocalist Pandit Umakant Gundecha with his nephew Anant Gundecha from Bhopal.

Pandit Akhilesh Gundecha accompanied them on pakhawaj, Tanishka Srivastava and BhavnaVerma on tanpura. It was followed by a sitar recital by Debojyoti Gupta and troupe from Mumbai. Siddharth Chatterjee accompanied him on tabla. The event ended with Mohiniyattam presented by danseuse Jayaprabha Menan and her troupe from New Delhi.

