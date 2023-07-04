Indore: Youth Arrested For Making Fake ID Of Religious Storyteller Kamal Kishore Nagar

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, Deepak, was arrested by the police on Monday who had morphed photographs of religious storyteller Kamal Kishore Nagar for gaining likes and defaming his identity.

The Gandhi Nagar police station officials said that Deepak has been arrested for making a fake ID of Kamal Kishore Nagar and putting obscene videos on the profile. The cyber team caught the accused youth from Agar-Malwa. He did this kind of work to attract people. Fake IDs of more girls have been found which are being investigated by the police.

In this case, on the complaint of Sunil Chauhan, a case was registered against an unknown person under 153 A of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Videos and photos from the fake Facebook account of the storyteller Nagar were handed over to the police.