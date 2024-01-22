MP: Kamal Nath Congratulates All On Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha', Slams BJP For 'Politicising' Ayodhya Event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congressman Kamal Nath congratulated the people of his native state on Ram Lalla's "Pran Pratistha'' held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Nath posted a video message on X, saying, "I had to congratulate my people on this eagerly anticipated moment and welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the temple was built on the orders of the Supreme Court. Since the BJP controls both the federal government and the state of Uttar Pradesh, it is the BJP government's duty to abide by the Supreme Court's ruling. Though it looks like the BJP wants to take credit for the Ram Temple, It is regrettable and depressing how the BJP is trying to politicise the religious issue."

He further said, "May Lord Ram bless everyone, grant everyone's wishes, keep everyone well, and safeguard the nation's peace and brotherhood.

Nath is heard saying, "I applaud the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," in the video message. For a very long time, the citizens of their country had been hoping and dreaming of this. Only in India is it possible to build the Ram temple with the approval of every Indian." At the recently constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Pran Pratishtha event on Monday.

Leading the ceremonies at the Pran Pratishtha celebration was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla on Monday.

As the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showered flower petals over the grounds of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

"Jai Sri Ram" was chanted by attendees and devotees during the ceremony. There were also state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and chief of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat.

The event at the majestic temple was open to almost 8,000 visitors.