 MP: Kamal Nath Congratulates All On Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha', Slams BJP For 'Politicising' Ayodhya Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Kamal Nath Congratulates All On Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha', Slams BJP For 'Politicising' Ayodhya Event

MP: Kamal Nath Congratulates All On Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha', Slams BJP For 'Politicising' Ayodhya Event

The Bharatiya Janata Party was also targeted by the Congress leader, who said, "the way the BJP gave a political form to this programme is unfortunate and sad."

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congressman Kamal Nath congratulated the people of his native state on Ram Lalla's "Pran Pratistha'' held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Read Also
MP: 19 Families Bring Their Own 'Ram Lallas' Home In Jabalpur; Name Newborns After Lord Ram
article-image
Read Also
Ram Temple Consecration BHOPAL: Maha Aarti At Mandirs Across City; Devotees Dance To Dhol To Welcome...
article-image

Nath posted a video message on X, saying, "I had to congratulate my people on this eagerly anticipated moment and welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the temple was built on the orders of the Supreme Court. Since the BJP controls both the federal government and the state of Uttar Pradesh, it is the BJP government's duty to abide by the Supreme Court's ruling. Though it looks like the BJP wants to take credit for the Ram Temple, It is regrettable and depressing how the BJP is trying to politicise the religious issue."

He further said, "May Lord Ram bless everyone, grant everyone's wishes, keep everyone well, and safeguard the nation's peace and brotherhood.

Nath is heard saying, "I applaud the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," in the video message. For a very long time, the citizens of their country had been hoping and dreaming of this. Only in India is it possible to build the Ram temple with the approval of every Indian." At the recently constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Pran Pratishtha event on Monday.

Leading the ceremonies at the Pran Pratishtha celebration was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla on Monday.

As the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showered flower petals over the grounds of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

"Jai Sri Ram" was chanted by attendees and devotees during the ceremony. There were also state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and chief of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat.

The event at the majestic temple was open to almost 8,000 visitors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior Sculptor Makes 7-Feet Tall 'Ashta Dhatu' Statue Of Maharishi Valmiki For Ayodhya Airport

Gwalior Sculptor Makes 7-Feet Tall 'Ashta Dhatu' Statue Of Maharishi Valmiki For Ayodhya Airport

Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Muslim Man Recites 'Sunderkand', Performs Aarti In Madhya Pradesh's...

Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Muslim Man Recites 'Sunderkand', Performs Aarti In Madhya Pradesh's...

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Offers Prayers At Jharneshwar Hanuman Temple On Occasion Of 'Pran...

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Offers Prayers At Jharneshwar Hanuman Temple On Occasion Of 'Pran...

MP: Kamal Nath Congratulates All On Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha', Slams BJP For 'Politicising'...

MP: Kamal Nath Congratulates All On Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha', Slams BJP For 'Politicising'...

MP: 19 Families Bring Their Own 'Ram Lallas' Home In Jabalpur; Name Newborns After Lord Ram

MP: 19 Families Bring Their Own 'Ram Lallas' Home In Jabalpur; Name Newborns After Lord Ram