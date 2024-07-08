MP July 8 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Sounded In Gwalior, Bhopal, Shivpuri & Other Districts For 4th Day In Row

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Today marks the fourth consecutive day of heavy rain alerts in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, intermittent rain has been occurring since morning. In Chitoura village, Shivpuri, rainwater has entered homes. The villagers said, "They built a road here, but no drainage system. Whenever it rains heavily, water floods our homes."

In Bhind's Mehgaon area, the Besli River has been overflowing for three days. It's water has reached the borders of Gata, Gudawali, and Gator villages.

A senior scientist from the Meteorological Department in Bhopal, explained that two weather systems are active in the state. One cyclonic circulation is over North-East Rajasthan, and another one is also active. Due to these systems, heavy rain is occurring in most districts and is expected to continue. Today, heavy rain is likely in the districts of Indore division, as well as Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Sagar, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Niwari, and Seoni.

Water Level Increased Bhopal's Bada Talab

In Bhopal, the water level in the Bada Talab has risen to 1658.80 feet. The water level has increased due to the flow from the Kolans River. Good rainfall in the catchment area and Sehore district has contributed to the rise in Bada Talab's water level. It also rained in the catchment area on Monday morning. In the city, heavy to light rain has been ongoing since morning. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for the next four days.

Indore Weather

In contrast, the first week of July in Indore has been dry. Although clouds have been present daily, it rained only briefly on four days of the week. Less than half an inch of rain has fallen this week. So far this season, only 4 inches of rain have been recorded, compared to 9 inches by July 7 last year. Meteorologists predict similar weather for the next two to three days, with chances of light rain.