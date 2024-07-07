 Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ahinsha Vihar, Vardhman Green City & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ahinsha Vihar, Vardhman Green City & More; Check Full List Below

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 8 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Ahinsha vihar, Vardhman green City, Akanchha, Bank Officer Public School, Jhil Nagar, SBI, Relince office, Geet bangala, Bhawani Damam Phase-2 and Bhawani Campus and nearest area.

Time: 12:00 Noon to 03:00 Pm

Area: Gazali masjid ,lake view ,rajeev nagar Lalghati,,NRI Colony, rizwan bagh,fiza farm Shalimar Nursary (8 no.) And nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: 11 Vineetkunj, Vineetkunj A Sector,Aina Bungalow,Arihant Hospital & Nearst Area Are Affected

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

