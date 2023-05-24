MP: Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University guest scholar slaps student after he allegedly misbehaves during protests against delayed exam results

MP: Jabaplur's Rani Durgavati University guest scholar slaps student; video viral |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur’s Rani Durgavati University has made it to the headlines once again due to a dispute between guest scholar and student where the former slapped the latter. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The matter is related to the demonstration done by the students regarding delay in examination results. More than fifty students had come to demonstrate in the university. Meanwhile, guest scholar Dipesh Mishra also reached out to the students to give advice, but during the conversation, an activist of the student organisation, Hritik Tiwari misbehaved with him. In response, Dipesh Mishra slapped the student. Later, the matter escalated even more and the angry student grabbed Mishra’s collar.

Other teachers and students intervened to separate the two sides and pacify the matter, but the video of Mishra slapping the student went viral on social media. After which the guest scholar is being criticised by the netizens.

Student alleges threat to life

Guest scholar Dipesh Mishra has alleged that instead of putting forth his point, Hritik Tiwari started making personal comments against the teachers which led to the incident.

Both the parties have given their respective complaints to the university management as well as to the police station and now the matter is being investigated. Hritik Tiwari has alleged that he has been threatened with death by the visiting scholar.