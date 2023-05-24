 MP: Narottam Mishra takes a jibe on Congress, says Kheda ruined Kamal Nath's plan to become CM
However, there'll be more clarity on who will be the CM face when Congress meet on May 26.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has taken a pot shot on Congress for projecting Kamal Nath as future Chief Minister of the state after Congress' national spokesman Pawan Kheda said that the party will fight elections on real issues and not the CM face just like Karnataka.

The Home Minister said that Pawan Kheda has ruined the Nath's plan to become future CM.

Notably, posters of Kamal Nath projecting him as future CM has come up in state capital on many occasions. On Congress dreaming to apply Karnataka’s DK Shivkumar formula in Madhya Pradesh, he said state Congress DK vis Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath are enough to destroy Madhya Pradesh Congress, outsider DK is not required.

On Travancore Devaswom Board deciding to ban RSS Shaka’s on temple premises in Kerala, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that it’s an unfortunate thing as Nationalist are getting banned there. Moreover, he said that it is due to the appeasement politics of Congress that nationalists are benig banned there.   

