MP: Jabalpur Women Tie Rakhi To Soldiers As Part Of Raksha Bandhan Festivities

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Policewomen and other women in Jabalpur celebrated the festival of Rakhi with the army men on Tuesday.

The police women and other ladies present tied the rakhi and offered sweets to the army men in the city who are staying away from their home.

Soldiers wished the girl student and women present their with great affection, love and respect.

The program was organised under the leadership of Jabalpur BJP MLA Ashok Rohani.

One of the policewomen Manju Dwivedi said, "We feel proud after tying to rakhi to our brothers whose sisters are not present here. The brothers are staying away from there home and miss there sisters."

Mahila Morcha tied Rakhi to CM Chouhan and BJP State president VD Sharma

Notably, on August 28 the members of BJP Mahila Morcha tied hand-made Rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president VD Sharma during a programme at CM House on Monday. The women, instead of getting the Rakhi from the market, had themselves hand-made it.

Overwhelmed by the affection showered by Mahila Morcha workers, Chouhan said that BJP government has launched many schemes for women empowerment. As many as 46 lakh girls - the beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana have reached colleges and the state government was bearing their entire expenditure, said CM. A sum of Rs 1000 is being given to Ladli Behana Yojana and yesterday (Sunday) Rs 250 advance was transferred into their accounts, he added.“ This scheme is the biggest scheme of women empowerment in the world,” he said.