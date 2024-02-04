MP: Jabalpur Police Takes Out Procession Of 2 Murder Accused; Prime Accused BJP Leader Still Absconding

MP: ‘Apradha Karna Paap Hai, Police Hamari Baap Hai!’ Chant 2 Murder Accused As Jabalpur Police Takes Out Their Procession | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur’s Patan police took out a procession of 2 associates of a BJP leader accused of murdering a common man over petty issues, on Sunday. The two accused are the aides of BJP leader Ashish Bahore (prime accused), who is currently absconding, said the police.

The procession was 2 kilometres long, starting from Patan police station and ending at the court. Throughout the way the accused kept saying, "Apradha karna paap hai, Police hamari baap hai!”

BJP leader Ashish Bahore (prime accused)

In fact, on January 26, a 32-year-old Ramraj Nandesaria, a resident of Jabalpur’s Rimjha, was murdered by 3 people including a BJP leader. Incident took place at Jabalpur's Patan area.

What’s the matter

According to information, in the Chaudhary locality of Patan's ward number 3, BJP leader Ashish Bahore and his aides Pappu Burman and 3 others got into a brawl with Ramraja Nandesaria over a minor issue. During the conflict, the accused BJP leader pulled out his 12-bore rifle and fired bullets from behind, which pierced Nandesaria's back. He was bleeding when Bahore and his companions fled the spot. After the locals rushed him to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Later, Patan police arrested Pappu Burman and Krishna Choudhary, but BJP leader Ashish Bahore, the main accused in the murder, is still absconding.