MP: Jabalpur Youth Hangs Self Over Guilt Of Spending Mother's ₹885, Leaves Blood-Written Suicide Note On Wall |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old youth hanged himself to death allegedly over guilt for spending money given to him by his mother in buying alcohol in Jabalpur on Sunday. Before hanging himself, the youth cut the vein of his hand and wrote a suicide note on the wall with his blood in which he apologised for spending Rs 885 given to him by his mother.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body down. They handed over the dead body of the youth to his family members after post-mortem and started investigating the entire matter.

Father works as a labourer

According to information, Ramesh Kumar Ahirwar, resident of Gorabazar Kajarwara, Purani Basti, supports himself and his family by working as a labourer, while his son Akash Ahirwar had a private job. Ramesh had gone to work as usual. When he returned to eat lunch in the afternoon, he found that the door of the house was locked from inside. When the door did not open after knocking and shouting, Ramesh called the neighbours for help. Later, he called the police on dial-100.

When the police arrived, they broke the door open with great difficulty. Inside the room, they saw that Akash Ahirwar was hanging from a noose. There was no movement of any kind in his body. The father told the police that no one in the family knows why the son took this suicidal step and everyone is surprised as to why he did this for the sake of little money.

Suicide note with blood on kitchen wall

When the Gorabazar police started a detailed investigation of the entire matter, they saw that something was written with blood on the kitchen’s wall. Before hanging himself, Akash wrote, "Brother, please forgive me, I have spent Rs 885 of mother's money."

During interrogation, the police also came to know that Akash was under the influence of alcohol since morning and he spent the money given by his mother on alcohol. It is being speculated that due to Akash spending the money given by his mother while under the influence of alcohol, he was feeling guilty. Thus, he cut the vein of his hand and wrote a suicide note on the wall and died by hanging himself from a rope. The police have also found blood stains on the gas stove in the kitchen, and seized it as evidence.

Blood stains found near stove

While giving information about the entire matter, Gorabazar police station in-charge Lavkesh Upadhyay said that the police took action after receiving the information and after conducting the post-mortem of the body, handed it over to the family members. Blood stains and a broken mobile were found from the incident site, which has been confiscated. Along with this, a detailed investigation of the entire matter is also being done.