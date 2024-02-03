MP: Jabalpur Teacher Reaches School Drunk 'Again', Students Record Video After Authorities Fail To Take Action On Previous Complaints (WATCH) |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher posted in Jamunia Government Primary School in Jabalpur reached school in a drunken state on Friday after which the students made a video of him, which is now doing rounds on social media. The children have submitted the video to senior officials of the education department and also posted it on social media to bring the matter into light.

According to information, the students were fed up with the teacher reaching the school in an inebriated state almost every day. Even after several complaints from the students, the education department failed to take any action, leading to the students recording a proof for their complaints.

The name of the teacher is Rajendra Netam. Villagers said that even earlier, the teacher has received several complaints against him for going to school after drinking alcohol, wherever he has been posted.

Ever since he was posted in Jamunia Government Primary School, there was not a single day when he did not come to school drunk. Villagers said that sometimes he would be so drunk that he used to fall down anywhere due to intoxication. Parents and officials advised him to give up drinking, but to no avail. Parents also demanded his transfer and made several written complaints but the education department did not take any action.

52 children study at school

Fed up, the children themselves made a video of the teacher on their mobile and shared it on social media. In the video, Netam is so intoxicated that he has no idea about his surroundings and can be seen just sitting on the floor.

52 children study in Government Primary School, Jamunia. Two teachers including Rajendra Netam are posted in the school.

DPC instructed to take action

After the video of teacher Rajendra Netam surfaced, the education department officials have now started an investigation. Education Department Deputy Director Dharmendra Khare said that DPC has been instructed to take action after establishing the authenticity of the video. “So far, it has also come to light that wherever this teacher was posted, he was removed only on the complaints of coming to school drunk,” he added.