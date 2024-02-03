MP: Gwalior Gangrape Victim's Family Leaves Village, Police Cites 'Safety Reasons'

One of the accused |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Family of the gangrape victim in Gwalior’s Bhanwarpura has left their home for safety reasons and shifted to Shivpuri on Saturday. According to the police, the family has been shifted considering their safety as the accused and his family members also live in the same village, posing potential danger to them.

Notably, the victim's family had come to Gwalior to work in the mines only one and a half months ago.

Accused son of mine operator caught

Police have arrested Akash Gurjar, the third accused in the gang rape of a fifteen year old girl in Bhanwarpura. Akash's father Gabbar Singh operates a mine illegally; the victim's parents used to work as laborers at the same mine. Akash told police that Bunty Gurjar was also involved in the crime along with Sanjeev.

Meanwhile, the police administration has razed Bunty Gurjar's house. Bunty was claiming to be a farmer, whereas he was cultivating mustard on about 20 bighas of forest department land. His produce has been destroyed.

1 accused still absconding

In the case of gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Bhanwarpura on Monday night, Sanjeev Gurjar and Bunty Gurjar, who masterminded the entire incident, were caught by the police on Thursday itself. Bunty had denied rape in front of the police. After Akash was arrested, now only Jandel Gurjar is absconding in the case. Police teams are engaged in search of Jandel Gurjar, who was a member of dacoit Gudda Gurjar gang.

After action was taken against Bunty's house and the encroached land, the properties of other accused named in this case are also being investigated.

Victim was raped while family was held at gunpoint

The accused had reached the girl's house drunk. Akash told police that earlier everyone had smoked ganja and after getting drunk, Bunty told the address of the girl's house and everyone reached her house. At the time of the incident, Jandel stood outside the house, holding the family at gunpoint while the other three accused committed rape.

ASP Gajendra Singh Vardhaman said that two accused, Sanjeev and Bunty, were presented in the court, they have been taken on remand for questioning.