MP Weather Updates: Rain Expected In Gwalior, Datia & Other Districts; Warning For Storm & Hail In Bhind, Morena |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It's snowing in North India and hilly areas and therefore, the after effect is visible in Madhya Pradesh also as the minimum temperature has slightly dropped in the state. However, the maximum temperature remains stable.

On Saturday, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Datia at 5.9 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature was 6.4 degree Celsius recorded in Aavari of Ashoknagar, 7.5 degree Celsius in Bijawar of Chhatarpur, 7.2 degree Celsius in Kalyanpur of Shahdol, 7.4 degree Celsius in Pachmarhi of Narmadapuram.

Rain expected on Sunday in Datia, Gwalior & more

Weather experts have issued a forecast of rain and showers with thunderstorms in some places of the state on Sunday. There may be rain at some places in Bhind and Morena districts, while isolated showers may occur in Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Tikamgarh, Neemuch and Niwari districts.

Warning issued for Bhind, Morena & more

Experts have issued a warning of strong wind along with hailstorm, thunder and lightning in Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts. Apart from this, due to light to moderate fog in some places, visibility may remain between 200 to 800 metres. These places include Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts.

Temperature 24 hours ago

Minimum 11.6 and maximum 27.4 in was recorded in Jabalpur, minimum 11 and maximum 27.3 in Chhindwara, minimum 9.6 and maximum 29.2 in Mandla, minimum 8.4 and maximum 25.6 in Rewa.

Also, minimum 11.6 and maximum 29.01 was recorded in Gwalior. Minimum 8.3 and maximum 26.02 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Indore, minimum 14.4 and maximum 29.4 degree Celsius, Pachmarhi recorded minimum 7.4 and maximum 25.02 degree Celsius temperature.