Indore: Actor Sonu Sood Flags Of 'Follow Traffic Rules & Save Yourself' Marathon Race; Over 20k People Participate | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood flagged the 'Follow Traffic Rules and Save Yourself' marathon at the city's most famous Rajwada Palace on Sunday morning. After the flag, he accompanied and motivated more than 20,000 people who participated in the marathon. The event started around 6 am.

FP Photo

A total of 4 races commenced from different spots, two races from Nehru Stadium, one from Rajwada, and another from Yashwant Club which were divided in four categories: 21, 10, 5, and 3 kilometres.

Winner Dr Sanjay Ahirkar | FP Photo

Winner of Marathon

Winner of Indore’s 'Follow Traffic Rules and Save Yourself' 2024 marathon was Dr.Sanjay Ahirkar who is a Child specialist. He completed the target of 21.09 km in 2.25 hrs.

Coal India Indore Marathon! 🗺️

Date - 4 Feb 2024

Run 3K, 5K, 10K or Half मैराथन @IndoreCollector @IndoreMarathon pic.twitter.com/5XlxjUVuAF — Piyush Jain (@PiyushJain_knn) February 4, 2024

Runners from all age groups

People from all age groups participated in the marathon, be it teenagers or the elderly. A huge enthusiasm and health consciousness was observed among the runners.

Many of the people managed to finish the 3km, 5km and 10km race.

FP Photo

World Cancer day today

February 4 is also celebrated as International Cancer Day. The day encourages prevention, detection and treatment of cancer. Union for International Cancer Control leads World Cancer Day in order to spread awareness about the disease.