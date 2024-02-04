 MP: Education Dept Suspends Jabalpur's Primary Teacher After Video Of Him Sitting Drunk In School Goes Viral
Students of the school had themselves made a video of the teacher and submitted it to the education department demanding action against him.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking action against the ‘drunkard’ teacher of Jamunia Government Primary School in Jabalpur, after a video of him sitting drunk in the school premises went viral, the education department suspended him on Sunday. Students of the school had themselves made a video of the teacher and submitted it to the education department demanding action against him. 

Students recorded his video

It is noteworthy that the education department had failed to take any action against teacher Rajendra Netam for coming drunk to school even after several complaints in the past. This prompted the students to record a video of him which went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, Netam, can be seen sitting on the floor in the school premises, heavily drunk and completely unaware of his surroundings. 

Villagers said that even earlier, the teacher has received several complaints against him for going to school after drinking alcohol, wherever he has been posted. Ever since he was posted in Jamunia Government Primary School, there was not a single day when he did not come to school drunk. Villagers said that sometimes he would be so drunk that he used to fall down anywhere due to intoxication. 

