MP: Jabalpur Man Cooks His Hen For Feast, But Puts Blame On Neighbour

MP: Jabalpur Man Accuses Neighbour Of Stealing Hen After Cooking It Himself For Party | Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh, a man accused his neighbour of stealing his hen and filed a complaint with the police in Jabalpur on Monday. However, it was later revealed that the man had himself cooked the chicken for feast and put the blame on the neighbour.

The matter pertains to Sukha village of Chargawan police station area of the district. After the man lodged a complaint with the police, they started looking for the hen. During investigation, it was disclosed that the complainant stole his own hen, celebrated a party and accused his neighbour of the crime due to a dispute.

Police have now registered a case against the complainant under various sections of Indian Penal Code.

