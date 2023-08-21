 MP: Jabalpur Man Cooks His Hen For Feast, But Puts Blame On Neighbour
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jabalpur Man Cooks His Hen For Feast, But Puts Blame On Neighbour

MP: Jabalpur Man Cooks His Hen For Feast, But Puts Blame On Neighbour

After the man lodged a complaint with the police, they started looking for the hen. During investigation, it was disclosed that the complainant stole his own hen and had a party.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jabalpur Man Accuses Neighbour Of Stealing Hen After Cooking It Himself For Party | Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh, a man accused his neighbour of stealing his hen and filed a complaint with the police in Jabalpur on Monday. However, it was later revealed that the man had himself cooked the chicken for feast and put the blame on the neighbour.

The matter pertains to Sukha village of Chargawan police station area of the district. After the man lodged a complaint with the police, they started looking for the hen. During investigation, it was disclosed that the complainant stole his own hen, celebrated a party and accused his neighbour of the crime due to a dispute.

Read Also
MP BIZZARE VIDEO: Locals Feed Gulab Jamuns To Donkeys In Hope Of Rains To Battle Drought-Like...
article-image

Police have now registered a case against the complainant under various sections of Indian Penal Code. 

Notably, in another bizarre incident from Mandsaur district, locals were seen feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys  in a hope to impress Indra Dev (God of Rains) to battle the drought-like situation in Mandsaur. And...guess what? Two days later, the gods showered his blessings and the district received a bountiful rain. 

Read Also
MP Poverty Sparks Debate: PM Modi Says 13.5 Cr Moved Above BPL, Few Hours After Sibal Calls State As...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In State As Multiple Weather Systems Activate

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In State As Multiple Weather Systems Activate

MP: Over 2 Dozens Snake Charmers Caught In Jabalpur For Displaying Snakes Door-To-Door In Jabalpur,...

MP: Over 2 Dozens Snake Charmers Caught In Jabalpur For Displaying Snakes Door-To-Door In Jabalpur,...

MP: Jabalpur Man Cooks His Hen For Feast, But Puts Blame On Neighbour

MP: Jabalpur Man Cooks His Hen For Feast, But Puts Blame On Neighbour

Know Mysterious Facts About Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

Know Mysterious Facts About Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

MP Elections 2023: Congress Questions Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains' 2nd Extension In Poll Year

MP Elections 2023: Congress Questions Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains' 2nd Extension In Poll Year